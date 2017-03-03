LAPD Investigating ‘That ‘70s Show’ Actor Danny Masterson Over Allegations of Sexual Assault

Los Angeles police are probing allegations of sexual assault against That '70s Show actor Danny Masterson, authorities told The Hollywood Reporter Friday.

"The Los Angeles Police Department Robbery Homicide Division, Sexual Assault Section, is conducting an investigation involving the actor Danny Masterson. Three women have come forward and disclosed that they were sexually assaulted by Masterson during the early 2000's," according to a statement from LAPD's robbery-homicide division.

The 40-year-old Masterson played Steven Hyde on That '70s Show, which ran from 1998 - 2006. He currently stars alongside his '70s Show cast mate, Ashton Kutcher, in the Netflix series, The Ranch. Masterson is married to model and singer Bijou Phillips.

A request for comment was not immediately return by Masterson's rep.

