Lance Bass Is Home Recovering From An Emergency Appendectomy

Lance Bass is in sync with his new “nurses.” On Sunday, the 37-year-old star started feeling ill and landed in the emergency room — and it was a good thing he did, because it turned out he had appendicitis. “Well this day took a turn. I woke up to the worst stomach pains. A few hours later, I’m one appendix lighter!” he explained on Instagram next to a picture of himself chilling in a hospital bed with a monitor on his index finger.

Through it all, however, Bass kept his sense of humor and his spirits up. “Oscar viewing party in my room!” he joked beside a winking emoji. “PS- my husband is amazing. It is so nice to have a partner in crime in these situations. #OscarViewingParty.”





Bass’s recovery seemed to be going well, and by Tuesday he was back at home to complete his recovery with the help of some friendly caretakers (his husband included). The former NSYNC-er shared a snapshot of himself snuggling with two tiny, adorable pooches. Their names are Chip and Dale, and they’re recent additions to the Bass household.

“I think I’ll heal very nicely with these two as my nurses. I’m home safe and sound,” he wrote. “Thank you all so much for the well wishes. You guys are the sweetest. Love you all.” He finished his update with a smattering of hearts.





It was unclear whether the pups were actually doing much besides lying on top of him, but for now, that seemed to be enough. At the very least, Bass was back at home in his own bed and his own clothes, which looked like a big improvement over being in the hospital.

More impressive still is the fact that somewhere in between having his appendix removed and heading back to his abode, Bass found time to celebrate his husband’s latest professional milestone: He reposted a shot of Michael Turchin showing off his new line of pocket squares and scarves. In the snap, the singer’s better half poses in one of his creations (and not much else), with one of those “nurses” in one hand. Guess those dogs have more than one job. “I am so proud of my husband,” Bass wrote. “He worked so hard at this. Please visit his site and take a gander at all the beautiful wearable art!”





Only time will tell whether Bass has a swift recovery, but it seems that with Chip and Dale working around the clock, he’s off to a great start.

