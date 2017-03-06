Lance Armstrong: Sheryl Crow Was a ’Great Partner’

Lance Armstrong has nothing but love for his ex-fiancée Sheryl Crow.

The former cyclist, who famously admitted in 2013 to doping during his seven-victory run as champion of the Tour de France, spoke highly of Crow on Monday on The Howard Stern Show.

“It was a good ride. She’s a great lady,” Armstrong, 45, said of the singer, who’s nine years older. “Obviously, it didn’t work out, but I think — and I hope — that she’s happy. I’m happy. But yeah, we did some fun [things]. … Like, I watched the Grammys the other day, and we were, like, presenters at the Grammys.”

Related: Celebrity Breakups of 2017

Stern asked why it was so tough to make a relationship work when both people are famous, as was the case with Armstrong and Crow. The two began dating in late 2003 and were engaged by August 2005, before calling the whole thing off in February 2006.

“To her credit … she was one of the biggest rock stars in the world — if she made a record, she did some touring — but she was a great partner,” Armstrong said. “She was in Europe. She was at the races. It wasn’t as if she was off touring the world, and I was racing bikes in Europe, and we never saw each other.”

Armstrong and Crow rarely speak about their time together, and they didn’t cite a reason for the split in their breakup statement. However, he revealed in an interview included in the book, Lance, that the question of children was a big problem.

“She wanted marriage; she wanted children — and not that I didn’t want that, but I didn’t want that at that time because I had just gotten out of a marriage; I’d just had kids,” said Armstrong, who already had three children with Kristin Richard, the wife he divorced in 2003. “Yet we’re up against her biological clock — that pressure is what cracked it … we were not compatible on that issue.”

Crow has since adopted two sons on her own: Wyatt, 9, and Levi, 6.

Related: Lance Armstrong Headed to $100 Million Trial Over U.S. Government Sponsorship

As for Armstrong, after dating Kate Hudson for several months, he coupled up with Anna Hansen in 2008 and had two more children with her.

Armstrong also spoke with Stern about another relationship: his with biking.

“It’s weird, Howard, I fell out of love with the sport. For three or four years, I hated cycling,” he said. “Just like any kind of breakup, there were hard feelings, and I had hard feelings towards the sport, towards the industry, the fans, the media.”

Surprisingly, Armstrong stopped biking completely.

“And so I just stopped, and I started running and I went back to the sports that I kind of grew up doing,” he said. “But the last six months, I just started biking again and, damn, I love it. I’m kinda of falling back in love with it.”



Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: