Lana Del Rey to Cast Spell on Trump at the Stroke of Midnight

President Trump had better watch out! Witches worldwide are mobilizing for a mass ritual to cast a binding spell on Trump at the stroke of midnight on Friday.

And to the delight of the magic community, singer Lana Del Rey posted a cryptic tweet on Friday morning implying that she’ll also take part in the ritual.

In her tweet, Del Rey refers to all the dates of the waning crescent moons coming up and writes: “Ingredients can b found online.”

At the stroke of midnight

Feb 24, March 26, April 24, May 23

❤️

Ingredients can b found online

???? pic.twitter.com/PsjNpIODZE — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) February 24, 2017





A document has been making the rounds on the Web listing the spell’s necessary ingredients, which include a white candle, a small bowl of salt, and “an unflattering photo of Trump.” (Luckily, there are plenty of those!)

The purpose of the spell is not intended to harm Trump but to restrain him from doing further damage to the country. In order for the spell to work, practitioners must perform the ritual during every waning crescent moon at midnight until he’s out of office.

Want to hear another celebrity’s opinion about President Trump? Check out what Jack Black had to say.

More from Yahoo Celebrity: