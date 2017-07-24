Lana Del Rey Put a Hex on Donald Trump

Back in February, Lana Del Rey tweeted her support for joining witches in putting a spell on President Trump. Organized via a Facebook event, the spell was meant to “bind” the president.

As the event description explains, “this is not the equivalent of magically punching a Nazi; rather, it is ripping the bullhorn from his hands, smashing his phone so he can’t tweet, tying him up, and throwing him in a dark basement where he can’t hurt anyone.”

When asked about the spellcasting in a recent interview with NME, Lana responded perfectly by saying, “Yeah, I did it. Why not? Look, I do a lot of s***”.

The spell called for fellow witches to use an orange candle. If they didn’t have one, “A baby carrot is an excellent substitution.”

Lana explained her involvement by saying, “I’m in line with Yoko [Ono] and John [Lennon] and the belief that there’s a power to the vibration of a thought. Your thoughts are very powerful things and they become words, and words become actions, and actions lead to physical changes.”

But judging by recent headlines, Lana may need to cast another spell.

