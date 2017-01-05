Lamar Odom Completes Rehab Stint After One Month

Lamar Odom has been released from rehab, ET can confirm.

The 37-year-old former NBA star checked into rehab at a medical facility in San Diego, California, in December -- more than a year after his near-fatal overdose -- and a source tells ET that he's now been released.

"Lamar completed his program," the source says. "He is doing great and can't wait to start this new year off right."

WATCH: Lamar Odom Checks Into Rehab More Than a Year After Near-Fatal Overdose

A source previously told ET that it was Odom's own decision to check into rehab. "He wants to get better and recently realized he needs to do this for himself, and especially for his children [Destiny and Lamar Odom Jr.]," the source said. "He knows he needs help and unfortunately, this is something he'll need to take care of for the rest of his life. Drug and substance abuse is a serious issue."

Odom appeared to suffer some setbacks after his near-death experience in October 2015, when he was found unresponsive at a brothel in Crystal, Nevada. Last May, he was photographed drinking at a bar inside a Los Angeles mall, and in July, he was allegedly removed from a Delta Airlines flight for being intoxicated and vomiting on the plane. The next day, he was spotted partying at a gentleman's club in Queens, New York.

Odom gave his first sit-down interview since his hospitalization with The Doctors' Travis Stork last month.

"I wasn't in a good place mentally, especially mentally before that incident happened," Odom said. "Me and my wife at the time [Khloe Kardashian] were going through some things. I was in a dark place. They say everything happens for a reason, so I guess the reason is I'm here and I can tell the story."

WATCH: Lamar Odom Gives First Sit-Down Interview Since His Hospitalization -- 'I Was In a Dark Place'

Kardashian and Odom's divorce was finalized on Dec. 17. The 32-year-old reality star is now dating Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson, and she recently shared a few steamy pics of the two celebrating New Year's Eve together.

Watch below:

-- Additional reporting by Jennifer Peros

Related Articles