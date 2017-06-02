Lake Bell Welcomes Baby No. 2!

Congrats to Lake Bell!

The 38-year-old actress welcomed her second child, a baby boy, her rep confirms to ET. No other details were given.

Bell and her husband, Scott Campbell, are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Nova.

The actress debuted her baby bump in December at the AG + Vanity Fair Opening of Saved in Los Angeles, flaunting her growing belly in a body-hugging little black dress.

Bell and Campbell, a tattoo artist, originally met on the set of How to Make It in America, and tied the knot at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans, Louisiana, in June 2013.

