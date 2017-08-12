    Lady Gaga, Zendaya and More Celebs React to Charlottesville White Nationalist Rally

    Jennifer Drysdale

    Stars are taking to social media to express their shock and condemnation of the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday.

    Charlottesville officials declared a state of emergency in the city shortly after 11 a.m., after hundreds of people crashed the rally, which saw men dressed in militia uniforms carrying shields and guns to protest the city's decision to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

    RELATED: LeBron James Responds to Vandalism at His L.A. Home: 'Racism Will Always Be a Part of America'

    "I pray a true leader will rise to expel hatred from America. This is not US! This is Anti-American #ThisIsNotUS #Charlottesville #BeKind," Lady Gaga tweeted. "I know we are not created to hate each other, but to help & love. Use hashtag #BeKind #ThisIsNotUS to tweet positive messages. #Charlotte."

    Zendaya, meanwhile, took to Instagram to comment on the violence and chemical sprays used in the rally, calling the event "terrorism."

    "I really don't know what to say...but this is terrorism," she captioned a video of the rally. "This is America TODAY...not 40 years ago, and your president is silent. Disgusting."

    President Donald Trump later took to Twitter, writing, "We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one!"

    See more celebrity reactions below.

    WATCH: Salma Hayek: Racism in America Is the 'Big Elephant in the Room'

    Related Articles