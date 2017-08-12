Lady Gaga, Zendaya and More Celebs React to Charlottesville White Nationalist Rally

Stars are taking to social media to express their shock and condemnation of the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday.

Charlottesville officials declared a state of emergency in the city shortly after 11 a.m., after hundreds of people crashed the rally, which saw men dressed in militia uniforms carrying shields and guns to protest the city's decision to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

"I pray a true leader will rise to expel hatred from America. This is not US! This is Anti-American #ThisIsNotUS #Charlottesville #BeKind," Lady Gaga tweeted. "I know we are not created to hate each other, but to help & love. Use hashtag #BeKind #ThisIsNotUS to tweet positive messages. #Charlotte."

Zendaya, meanwhile, took to Instagram to comment on the violence and chemical sprays used in the rally, calling the event "terrorism."

"I really don't know what to say...but this is terrorism," she captioned a video of the rally. "This is America TODAY...not 40 years ago, and your president is silent. Disgusting."

President Donald Trump later took to Twitter, writing, "We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one!"

How tragic that this is what we've come to. My prayers are w those in Charlottesville & every American who is the target of hate & violence. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 12, 2017

"The truth is: we are living at this time. And we are tolerating it." #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/U4qBQl93qV — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 12, 2017

Hell of a day for the President to forget how to tweet. pic.twitter.com/ABffmwwH8D — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 12, 2017

My heart is in Charlottesville today, and with everyone made to feel unsafe in their country. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 12, 2017

But the incitement of hatred that got us here is as real and condemnable as the white supremacists in our streets. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 12, 2017

Even as we protect free speech and assembly, we must condemn hatred, violence and white supremacy. #Charlottesville — Bill Clinton (@billclinton) August 12, 2017

By the way, fuck these nazi motherfuckers. #Charlottesville — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 12, 2017

A woman just came up to me and said "I guess neo-Nazis are at least a diversion from nuclear annihilation" #whataworld #scary — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) August 12, 2017

Guess who will not be condemning the white supremacist rally in #Charlottesville — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) August 12, 2017

It's getting harder and harder to explain to my mom that everything is going to be ok. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) August 12, 2017

This is shocking, but none of this is surprising. We all know we've been headed here for a while. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) August 12, 2017

Genuine question: How do we react to this rally in a way that makes them feel it's a failure? It seems they feed on condemnation & anger. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) August 12, 2017

That sounds reasonable ... oh wait https://t.co/xQYGKcDbXb — Jeremy Piven (@jeremypiven) August 12, 2017

Come together as one: Even you losers-haters-Mexican rapists-"heroes" who were captured-women who are less than 10's-the lyin' & low-energy! https://t.co/W5nfDUQn4y — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 12, 2017

Where were the police!? Why were they not there to protect the public from these bigots #Charlottesville — Jamie Chung (@jamiechung1) August 12, 2017

These people are really upset. They should go back to their countries. #WeAreAllImmigrants https://t.co/qqWSk1Zv08 — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) August 12, 2017

Heartbroken, upset and just so confused about the violence in Charlottesville....thinking of all the people who were affected 💔 — Laura Marano (@lauramarano) August 12, 2017

