Lady Gaga Unexpectedly Appears on Cover of ‘Arthritis’ Magazine

Lady Gaga is no stranger to elaborate performances and energetic stage routines that take a physical toll on her body. She’s also no stranger to gracing the covers of Vogue, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, and Vanity Fair.

At just 31 years old, however, the Grammy-winning singer surprisingly appears on the cover of the latest issue of Arthritis magazine. The headline reads, “Hip Pain Can’t Stop Me.”

In 2013, she cancelled part of the Born This Way Ball in order to get surgery. “I had broken my hip. Nobody knew, and I haven’t even told the fans yet,” she told Woman’s Wear Daily.

“But when we got all the MRIs finished before I went to surgery there were giant craters, a hole in my hip the size of a quarter, and the cartilage was just hanging out the other side of my hip,” Gaga said.

“I had a tear on the inside of my joint and a huge breakage. The surgeon told me that if I had done another show I might have needed a full hip replacement.”

She’s been vocal about her struggles with chronic pain and often keeps fans updated on her condition via Instagram: “Having a frustrating day with chronic pain, but I find myself feeling so blessed to have such strong intelligent female doctors. I think about Joanne too and her strength and the day gets a little easier.”

John Legend gives a “surprise” concert at a London train station:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: