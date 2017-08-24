Lady Gaga reveals intimate look at her life in Five Foot Two documentary

Lady Gaga will offer a rare peek at her life behind her pop persona. The Joanne singer revealed Gaga: Five Foot Two, a new documentary announced Thursday through a series of intimate teasers across social media.

The film, which will premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, will debut via Netflix on Sept. 22. In addition to the TIFF film premiere, Lady Gaga will also perform at the prestigious film festival.

Check out the poster below.

“I’m alone, Brandon, every night and all these people will leave…and then I’ll be alone,” she says through tears. “And I go from everyone touching me all day and talking at me all day to total silence.”

I'm known for being larger than life, but really I'm just... #GagaFiveFootTwo — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) August 24, 2017

The film comes from director Chris Moukarbel (Banksy Does New York) and will pull “back the curtain to introduce the woman behind the performer, the costumes, the glitz and the glamour,” according to a release. “Off-stage, in the studio, unplugged and at home, audiences get an unguarded glimpse at Gaga through a series of personal highs and lows and the culmination of a year’s emotional journey. From struggles with relationships to health issues, from finding solace in her inner circle to conquering her insecurities, Gaga: Five Foot Two navigates the divide between life as a superstar and life as an everyday woman.”

“I had a rare opportunity to create a portrait of an artist with such an open heart and mind. I feel really lucky that Gaga trusted me and my vision,” Moukarbel said.

Added Gaga’s manager, Bobby Campbell, “I’m excited for people to really get to know the woman I work with everyday. She’s one of the hardest working, most genuine, and truly hilarious people in the world.”

Gaga: Five Foot Two premieres on Netflix on Sept. 22. The Toronto International Film Festival kicks off Sept. 7 and runs through Sept. 17.