Lady Gaga Opens Up About Her New Boyfriend

Lady Gaga isn't afraid to let the world know how she feels about her new man. During her recent tour stop in New York City, she took a moment on stage to share a sweet anecdote about her boyfriend and CAA talent agent, Christian Carino.

According to the singer, he's been doing a great job checking up on her in between performances to make sure she's doing okay, since it was raining down on her concert in Citi Field.

"When I went backstage, Christian was by the stairs making sure I was okay," she said, Page Sixreports. "The best part about being in love with someone is having them there to catch you if you fall."

News of Gaga and Carino's relationship broke in February, following the superstar's mind-blowing performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Though the two kept their romance on the down-low, they were seen cuddling up and taking selfies on the field. Since then, the couple has also been spotted together at parties, smooching in West Hollywood, and taking a super-extra hike.

Despite her fairly-new romance, Gaga is still on good terms with her ex-fiancé Taylor Kinney, after splitting last year. The actor was recently seen at her Chicago concert, and the two reportedly still "talk or text every day," according to a source. Shoutout to Mother Monster for transitioning from one relationship to another in the best way.

