Lady Gaga Is Bringing You a Cup of Kindness

A little kindness goes a long way — just ask Lady Gaga… and Starbucks. The coffee behemoth has partnered with the pop star to raise money for her Born This Way Foundation through the sales of a special “Cup of Kindness” collection, which consists of four brightly colored iced drinks (not to be confused with the Unicorn Frappuccino).

From now until June 19, participating stores in the U.S. and Canada will donate 25 cents from the sale of each Cup of Kindness beverage will go to Gaga’s foundation, which strives to promote youth wellness and empowerment. Founded in 2012, its focus is to create a “kinder and braver world,” which is a pretty lofty goal. Its efforts include providing young people with critical mental health resources, as well as fostering kinder communities, both online and off.

Over the course of the campaign, Starbucks has vowed to donate a minimum of $250,000 to the cause — one quarter at a time — to help spread a simple message: “Be kind.”

For her part, Gaga (whose real name is Stefani Germanotta) added, “We’re healthier and happier when we live our lives with compassion and our communities are stronger when we treat one another with generosity and respect. Born This Way Foundation and I are so excited to partner with Starbucks to help inspire positivity and love through the Cups of Kindness collection.”





Gaga shared the news with her 24.7 million Instagram followers in a post on Monday. “Have a Pink Drink this week at @Starbucks and support @BTWFoundation ???? #CupsOfKindness,” she wrote beside an artful shot of a frosty pink concoction surrounded by delicate flower petals.

The “Cup of Kindness” offerings include the Ombre Pink Drink, Violet Drink, Matcha Lemonade, and Pink Drink (that one’s not ombre, apparently). None of them include actual coffee and instead are made up of a combination of ingredients such as coconut milk, matcha (a tea powder), and lemonade with various flavorful accents. Starbucks describes them as “very special drinks as delicious and refreshing as they are beautiful” — kind of like the message they represent.





