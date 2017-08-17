Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood Are Both Expecting Babies!

Get ready for #BabyBellum, round two!

Both Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood from Lady Antebellum are expecting babies, the country trio revealed via Instagram on Thursday.

"Well, #BabyBellum round 2 is on the way!" the band wrote. "We're thrilled to announce the Haywoods are welcoming a girl this December, AND the Tyrrells are expecting in February 2018!"

This is the second baby for both Scott, who welcomed her 4-year-old daughter, Eisele, in 2013, and Haywood, whose wife, Kelli Cashiola, had 2-year-old Cash, in September 2015. The band's third crooner, Charles Kelley, has a 1-year-old, Ward, who was born in February 2016.

Lady Antebellum actually talked to ET Canada in 2014 about making both babies and music.

