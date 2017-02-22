‘La La Land’ Mandy Moore Is Not ‘This Is Us’ Mandy Moore

La La Land, starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, swept the 74th Golden Globe Awards, winning all seven of the awards for which it received nominations including Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy; Best Director; Best Screenplay; Best Original Score; and Best Actress and Actor in its category.

The musical film surpassed the record previously held by One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and Midnight Express, and many of the cast and crew gave a shoutout to Mandy Moore in their acceptance speeches onstage.

Emma Stone thanked Mandy Moore in her Golden Globe acceptance speech after winning Best Actress for La La Land, as did Damien Chazelle when he won Best Director.

The shoutouts left many casual viewers at home wondering if singer-actress Mandy Moore also choreographed La La Land.

You might be surprised to learn that there are actually two Mandy Moores in showbiz.

Check out these celebrities with surprisingly good singing voices:

More from Yahoo Celebrity: