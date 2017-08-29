Kylie and Kendall Jenner Are the Kind of Millionaire Sisters Who Share Underwear

From ELLE

The Jenner sisters may have one fashion line together (and for Kylie Jenner, a second separate one where lingerie is sold in her Kylie Shop), but despite the approximately one zillion clothes around them, the two still do the peak sisterly thing and share undies...at least in desperate times.

In a preview for The Life of Kylie (via The Daily Mail and The Sun), Kylie explains that the two share literally everything in each other's closets. "I let her borrow whatever she wants," Kylie says. "She always comes through and is like, 'I need an outfit please,' and I'll let her borrow whatever. And then I go over there, and I'm like, 'Kendall, I need a pair of sweats to go home.' And she'll give me the most uncomfortable old underwear, the worst sweats you've ever seen and anything that's so bad and old and small. And I'm like, 'You're so mean.'"

They're a bit of an unlikely duo brought together by blood, Kylie adds. "Kendall and I, I don't think we'd be friends if we weren't sisters."

