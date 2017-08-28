Why Kylie Jenner was super nervous about going to the Met Gala

On Life of Kylie, Kylie Jenner was preparing to go to the Met Gala, wearing a custom made Donatella Versace dress but she was a little bit nervous about the whole deal. When one of Jenner’s producers listed off Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Matt Damon and Celine Dion amongst the celebrities she’d be sitting with she said, “Oh my god! So, no pressure!”

“What am I supposed to say?” asked Jenner, “I mean, just, like, what are we gonna talk about? I just feel like there’s nothing to talk about.”

On the way to the Met Gala, Jenner called all of the people she knew that were going including her sister Kendall Jenner, but Kylie was unfashionably early and her friends were all still home or on their way. Fortunately, she was able to get a hold of a friend to whom she said, “I’m gonna come find you. I don’t have any friends.”

