Kylie Jenner Suffers Another Photoshop Fail

By now, you’d think that Kylie Jenner would have mastered photo-editing apps.

The 19-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star regularly shares photos of herself and, more than once, has been called out for technically perfecting a photo. On Wednesday, it happened again, when she posted a snapshot of herself posing in her underwear (as one does).

Jenner’s waist looked tiny and her hips looked sufficiently big, but something was amiss in the background. Whether it was a door or curtains, something was bent.

This did not go unnoticed by her 92.6 million followers in the more than 24,000 comments left on the post. They read something like this:

In January, fans of Jenner’s then-boyfriend, Tyga, noticed something peculiar about a throwback pic he shared of them vacationing in Mexico. The supposedly candid photo of Jenner sitting on Tyga’s lap featured a spot on her knee that looked oddly like a nipple.





Only two weeks before the curious case of Kylie’s knee, Jenner herself shared a jeans ad in which she seemed to have added some va to her va-va-voom. Commenters noted the obvious use of Photoshop, and Mashable pointed out that the belt loops and pockets on the jeans were longer on Jenner’s photo than they were on the website where the jeans are sold.





Jenner’s older sister, Khloé Kardashian, can commiserate with Instagram problems at the moment. She is being sued by Xposure Photos photo agency for failing to credit one of its photographers when sharing an image he took.

But don’t worry, it’s not like reality TV’s most famous family is going to start sharing fewer photos or anything. After all, they have a business to run.





