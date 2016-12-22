Kylie Jenner Sparks Boob Job Rumors Once Again on Instagram, Plus — She Looks Just Like Kim!

Camera angle or padding, Kylie Jenner’s breasts grew overnight. The lip kit creator has sparked boob job rumors once again by showcasing her ample assets in a series of Instagram shots Wednesday, December 21.

In both photos, Jenner wears a denim baseball cap and form-fitting red-leopard-print turtleneck while pushing out her noticeably fuller chest.





“What are thooooooose?” one follower commented, while another added: “How much more big do you want it to be!!”





In another sultry snap, the makeup maven sports a matching crop top and panty set and looks almost identical to older sister Kim Kardashian, mimicking one of the Selfish author’s go-to poses.

The 18-year-old has denied going under the knife in the past.

In September 2015, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed via her website that she wears push-up bras to make her breasts look bigger.

“I don’t share this with a lot of people, but everyone thinks I’ve gotten breast augmentation recently, but I haven’t,” Jenner said at the time. “I just use the Bombshell by Victoria’s Secret [bra]. It’s life-changing. I’ve gotten all my sisters on it and all my friends.”

The teen has also been accused of getting a nose and chin job. So far, Jenner has only admitted (famously) to getting lip injections.



