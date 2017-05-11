Kylie Jenner Shares First Look at New Reality Series ‘Life of Kylie’

Are you ready to get up close and personal with Kylie Jenner?

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Wears a Revealing Look and Poses With an Alpaca on Exotic Vacation

On Thursday, the 19-year-old reality star shared the first teaser for her upcoming E! series, Life of Kylie.

"When you grow up on camera, everybody feels like they know you, but they don't," the youngest Jenner says in the clip. "Nobody has a perfect life. Now I can find what really is gonna make me happy."

"There's an image that I have to keep up with, then there's me: Kylie," the cosmetics queen adds.

A first look at my docu-series #LifeofKylie is out now! pic.twitter.com/cQI7upbkrB — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 11, 2017

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Sweetly Cradles Baby While Visiting Children With Cleft Palates at Hospital in Peru

The eight-episode, half-hour reality series will follow Jenner as she navigates her life as entrepreneur, fashion designer, author, social media star and CEO/Founder of Kylie Cosmetics. Fans will also get to see more of her personal life, including spending time with her close friend, Jordyn Woods.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star is currently having some fun in South America with her mom, Kris Jenner, and friends, Woods and Victoria Villarroel Gamero. The ladies have been Snapchatting their trip in Peru, sharing pics of their encounter with adorable animals and their wild adventures. Additionally, during their stay, Kylie and Kris also visited children at the Delgado Clinic.

For more on Jenner, check out the video below.

Related Articles