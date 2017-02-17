Kylie Jenner Says She Has Always Been Obsessed With Lips

Nineteen-year-old Kylie Jenner just opened up to Violet Grey about how her childhood insecurities helped create the Kylie Cosmetics empire. She said, “I was always obsessed with lips in general, and with making my lips bigger before I got them injected.”

The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan added that she always felt her lips were unfairly thin, saying she would spend hours with liner and lipstick to make them look bigger. This insecurity motivated Kylie to create her famous two-product pairing, the Lip Kit.

Kylie’s mom Kris Jenner spoke with Violet Grey about her daughter’s success. She said, “[Kylie] was probably seventeen; she wasn’t even an adult yet. But she knew what she wanted, and she knew exactly what it was going to look like.”

Kylie believed so much in her product that she financed the project entirely by herself. But the mogul wasn’t always sure that her makeup line would be a hit. Kylie admitted that right before she released her first Lip Kit in 2015, she “called [her] mom freaking out and saying, ‘Oh my God, Mom, this is too much; are people gonna buy it? This is crazy!”

