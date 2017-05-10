Kylie Jenner Received Oxygen for Altitude Sickness — and Obviously Shared It on Snapchat

On Tuesday, Kylie Jenner received medical treatment after struggling with major altitude sickness in Peru.

In true Kylie fashion, she shared a series of videos on Snapchat detailing her medical emergency. Looking all chill in her Adidas tracksuit, the 19-year-old got oxygen to help her breathing.

At one point, Jenner snapped her doctor as he gave her followers a quick medical report: “At this altitude of 11,000 feet above sea level, you can feel nauseous and have headaches.”

Jenner and her mom, Kris, recently visited a hospital in Lima, Peru, on behalf of the charity Smile Train. Kylie is an ambassador for the nonprofit, which supports free cleft-palate surgery for children around the world.





