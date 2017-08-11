Kylie Jenner Poses in Lingerie on a Motorcycle, Has Birthday Movie Screening With Travis Scott

No one knows how to celebrate a birthday quite like Kylie Jenner! The reality star rang in her 20th in style, first getting a surprise bash the night before with her family and boyfriend, Travis Scott. On Thursday – her actual birthday – Jenner documented her many birthday presents and surprises.



A string quartet performed for the cosmetics queen in her rose-covered foyer, which she documented with her own Snapchat birthday filter. She also shared a series of floral arrangements sent to her by pals, including one in the shape of some giant red lips.

She also received lots of tasty treats, which she fed to her close family as they visited her to sing "Happy Birthday" and watch her blow out her candles. Kylie's momager, Kris Jenner, grandmother, Mary Jo, sisters Khloe and Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, niece, Dream, and nephew, Saint, were all visible in the Snapchat video as the large group cheered for her.

But the day wasn't just about Kylie. She taped a special announcement with her longtime friend, Harry Hudson, about her work with Teen Cancer America.



"Today is my birthday, but it is also the day that a portion of the proceeds from KylieCosmetics.com are all going to Teen Cancer America," Jenner said.

"Kylie was right there by my side during all of my chemo treatments and together we are spreading awareness through her product today on her birthday," Hudson said.



Later that evening, Kylie and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, were spotted attending a film screening of Halle Berry's Kidnap along with pal, Jordyn Woods, sister Khloe Kardashian, and Khloe's boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

Kylie also posted some sexy photos of herself in a pink wig and lingerie, posing on top of a motorcycle. These followed some other racy pics of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in a sheer yellow bra and undies.

