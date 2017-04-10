Kylie Jenner Lands Her Own Reality Series Called ‘Life of Kylie’

Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans will now be keeping up with just Kylie Jenner!

On Monday, E! announced that the 19-year-old reality star will executive produce and star in her own eight-episode docu-series called Life of Kylie that is set to premiere this summer. According to a press release, cameras will follow Kylie as she "navigates her unique life as an entrepreneur, fashion designer, author, television star, style icon and CEO/Founder of Kylie Cosmetics" as well as delve into her personal life that includes hanging out with close friends like Jordyn Woods and her famous family.

EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods Reveals the Hardest Part About Being the Reality Star

"The last couple years have been such an incredible journey with the support of my fans," Kylie said in a statement. "This show will allow me to give them a peek inside all of the exciting things I am working on as well as some personal time with friends."

"Kylie's beauty, business savvy and fashion icon status have made her one of the most famous and successful young woman on the planet," Jeff Olde, E!'s executive vice president of programming and development, said. "Kylie has achieved so much at such a young age and we know the E! audience will be thrilled now that she is ready to share an inside look at her everyday life."

Ryan Seacrest and Kylie's mother, Kris Jenner, also serve as executive producers on the show, and the 61-year-old momager couldn't help but tweet her excitement for her youngest daughter. "Congrats @KylieJenner!!! #LifeofKylie coming this summer!!! #proudmama," she wrote.

WATCH: Kylie Jenner Admits She Was 'Obsessed' With Making Her Lips Bigger, Says 'Social Media Is Everything to Me'

Life of Kylie is the latest spin-off series starring one or more of the Kardashian-Jenner family members. Caitlyn Jenner starred in two seasons of her own reality series, I Am Cait, while her half-sister, Khloe Kardashian, serves as a mentor on the show Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian.

Over the weekend, some high schoolers in Sacramento, California, got a firsthand look at the youngest Jenner sister's life when she and Woods crashed their prom. Check it out:

Related Articles