Kylie Jenner gets chickens as glamorous as she is

On Life of Kylie, a whole bunch of stuff happened, but the most important thing was that Kylie Jenner got some silkie chickens! And they’re the cutest. Silkies are a breed of chicken named for their fluffy plumage, which is said to feel like silk. The breed has several other unique qualities, such as black skin and bones, blue earlobes, and five toes on each foot, whereas most chickens only have four. One might say that these silkie chickens are about as glamorous as Kylie.

Despite these awesome chickens Kylie had the sads because she and her ex Tyga had an awkward encounter at a music festival and the kids on the interwebs just wouldn’t stop talking about it, and not even these cool chickens could make her happy. Caitlyn Jenner tried to cheer up her daughter by bringing a silkie to her bedroom but she was still bummed so she went to go look at a farm that she considered buying but then she realized that she didn’t need a giant farm to make her happy because her backyard chickens were the best thing to ever happen to her.

Life of Kylie airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on E!

