Kylie Jenner Donates $10,000 to BFF Jordyn Woods After Her Father Dies

Kylie Jenner has donated $10,000 to a GoFundMe campaign for John Woods, the late father of her best friend, Jordyn.

John died from cancer on Jan. 18, and the family is raising funds to help cover medical costs incurred during his final weeks.

"I love you guys very much," Kylie wrote alongside her generous contribution on the John Woods Wheels to Wings Fund campaign page.

The page has raised more than $17,000 of a $50,000 goal since the page was launched on Jan. 19.

"This is unbelievable and our souls and hearts are hurting," Jordyn's mother, Elizabeth, wrote on the campaign site. "He is supposed to be out riding his Harley with the crew and enjoying his time off. He now is on the ride of his life and we will forever be grateful for him."

Jenner, 19, also publicly offered her support following her friend's loss last week, sharing a photo of the pair with a heartfelt caption.

"My Fire Ox, My Brother, My Soul Sister. Give Jordy & her family some support and prayers right now," Kylie she on Instagram. "I love you the long way @jordynwoods . The other half of me .. When you cry I cry."

