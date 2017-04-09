Kylie Jenner Crashes High School Prom, Looks Flawless With Her BFF: Pics

Students at Rio Americano High School in Sacramento, California, were given the surprise of a lifetime on Saturday.

Kylie Jenner, who never got to go to prom, arrived at the Rio Americano dance at Tsakapoulos Library Galleria with her best friend, Jordyn Woods. We're told the 19-year-old reality star attended as the date of senior Albert Ochoa and stayed for about 30 minutes, after taking photos and mingling with students.

"We had no idea that she was going to show up! It was a huge surprise," senior Sam Adams told ET. "Everyone went crazy! There was a lot of screaming with everyone trying to get a picture."

"We had to sign waivers [to be filmed] but we had no idea what for. We were just told it was for a documentary by the school," Adams said, adding that Keeping Up With the Kardashians cameras were rolling the entire time.

Kylie Jenner really just came to rio prom. pic.twitter.com/sZQflHt62B — Sam Adams (@sam_adams_10) April 9, 2017

Kylie -- clad in a one-shoulder mocha gown -- also posted a photo to Snapchat of her and Jordyn en route to the dance, wearing matching corsages with white roses.



Kylie, who was homeschooled throughout much of high school, told Seventeen magazine in 2013 that she longed for the "prom experience."

"I would want to go with someone who's not afraid, or doesn't think that he's too cool, to show up at my house with a rose corsage," the star confessed. "It would be nice for the guy to come over and be respectful and nice while my mom takes prom pics."

