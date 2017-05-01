Kylie Jenner Celebrates Travis Scott’s Birthday With Sister Kendall and Bella Hadid

Kylie Jenner joined forces with her sister, Kendall Jenner, and Bella Hadid to give Travis Scott a super epic birthday bash.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stepped out in New York City on Sunday to celebrate the rapper's 25th birthday, where the group partied at Cipriani.

The 19-year-old reality star was spotted arriving at the restaurant with her rumored beau.

Kylie also shared some snapshots from the fun dinner, posing with Kendall, Bella and her longtime friend Jordyn Woods.

Kylie, Kendall and Bella are in New York for Monday's annual star-studded Met Gala.

The makeup mogul and the rapper added fuel to the fire of romance rumors over the weekend when they were spotted getting close together over in Boston, after Scott performed at Bentley University. Check out the video below to hear more.

