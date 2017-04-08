Kylie Jenner's 'Inner Space Cowgirl' Comes Alive at Friends' Birthday Party -- See the Pics!

Kylie Jenner is embracing her "inner space cowgirl."

The 19-year-old reality star donned her best galactic getup for friends Simi and Haze Khadra's joint birthday party on Friday, and couldn't help but share all the sexy pics on Instagram.

"My inner space cowgirl came alive last night," Jenner captioned a video of herself posing in her silver cowgirl ensemble at the party, before sharing more pics of her outfit and the night's birthday girls.

Rocking head-turning looks is nothing new for the Kylie lip kit creator. Last month, Jenner stepped out rocking a head-to-toe mesh ensemble.

See the sexy getup in the video below.

