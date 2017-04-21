Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn Got Busted by the Cops While Having Sex - on Their First Date

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have had plenty of dates over the course of their three-decade romance but they’ll never forget their first.

On Friday, during an appearance on Harry, Russell shared the humorous details of his and Hawn’s first night out together, revealing that the cops were involved.

“We were going to, it was a World War II movie” - the pair’s 1984 film Swing Shift - “and I was the guy who played the trumpet,” he explained. “And I said, You know, if we have to dance in this, you’re a professional dancer. You know how to dance, but I just need to figure something out.’ ”

Continued Russell, “She said, We should go somewhere and dance to that kind of swing music.’ I said, I’ll find that.’ The Playboy Club was the only place that had that. So we went to The Playboy Club and I just immediately was having a great time with this girl, Goldie.”

The 66-year-old said he and Hawn, now 71, both agreed that “the night wasn’t over yet,” and wound up at a home the actress had recently purchased to renovate.

“We eventually found our way upstairs, looking around at imaginary furniture and we were in the imaginary bedroom, now, and we are realistically having sex,” he said, laughing, “when the police walked in because we had to break into the place to get in.”

While The Fate of the Furious star said that the whole situation was “bizarre and weird,” he admitted that he and Hawn just took their date elsewhere: to a hotel room!

“That was our first date,” he said. “It was a lot of fun, I’ll tell you what. I can’t believe it was a long time ago.”

This article was originally published on PEOPLE.com