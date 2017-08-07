Kristin Cavallari Reacts to Jay Cutler's $10 Million Deal With Miami Dolphins: 'So Excited for My Man'

Jay Cutler and his wife, Kristin Cavallari, are ready for some football!

On Monday morning, ESPN reported that the 34-year-old quarterback had signed a one-year, $10 million deal to play for the Miami Dolphins. Cutler arrived in South Florida to start practicing with the team this week, while Cavallari shared a message of support for her husband on Instagram.

EXCLUSIVE: Kristin Cavallari Is Giving Heidi Montag Mom Advice -- 'I'm So Excited for Her'

"And he's off...but this time as a dolphin," the 30-year-old former reality star wrote. "So excited for my man on this next journey #MiamiDolphins"

Cutler has been a free agent since being released from the Chicago Bears in March after 11 seasons in the NFL. It was then announced in May that he had taken a job with Fox Sports, but even then, the athlete didn't seem ready to fully hang up his helmet.

"I don't know if retirement is the right word; I don't feel that anyone ever really retires from the NFL," he said in a statement through Fox Sports at the time. "You are either forced to leave, or you lose the desire to do what's required to keep going. I'm in between those situations at this point in my life."

MORE: Tom Brady's Mother Receives Super Bowl Ring from Patriots -- See Her Son's Touching Tribute

When ET spoke with Cavallari in April, she seemed ready to move out of the Midwest and for her family to put down roots in Nashville, Tennessee. "We have actually had our house [in Nashville] for about six years. We would spend summers there in the off-season," she explained. "This has always been the plan. The plan was always to move to Nashville when Jay was done with football, but even if [he] were to play, I would still move to Nashville with the kids and stay put."

"Whatever he ends up doing, it would be for such a short amount of time. I don't want to bounce my kids around too much," the mother of three added. "I would just rather move to Nashville, get them situated [and] get them in their school."

MORE: Kristin Cavallari Defends Husband Jay Cutler Against Fat Shamers by Sharing 'Hot AF' Photo

Check out more of our exclusive interview with Cavallari talking about Cutler's career:

Related Articles