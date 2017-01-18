Kristin Cavallari Defends Husband Jay Cutler Against Fat Shamers by Sharing ‘Hot AF’ Photo

Kristin Cavallari knows how to shut down the body shamers.

Earlier this week, the Hills alum shared a snap on Instagram from her 30th birthday vacation with husband Jay Cutler, writing, "I had the best birthday of my life and it was all thanks to this guy. Not only did he plan a huge surprise party, he planned a "surprise" trip to Mexico with some of my closest friends, too. Thanks, babe....you will probably never see this."

However, after some nasty comments about the NFL quarterback's weight, including one derogatorily referring to him as a "lesbian," the reality star shared another photo to call-out the haters, and set the record straight.

"Since Jay looked like a 300lb lesbian in my last post, I felt I should do him justice by posting him looking hot AF in this one," Cavallari posted on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Cavallari is no stranger to dealing with social media haters.

Over Fourth of July weekend in 2016, the TV personality responded to negative comments regarding her kids' weight, by sarcastically responding, "Yep, I starve my children. Just blocked the most people I've ever blocked in my entire life. Happy 4th hahaha."

"I love that people are sending me articles about the dangers of being a vegan," she tweeted the following week. "Maybe send it to someone that's actually vegan."

I love that people are sending me articles about the dangers of being a vegan. Maybe send it to someone that's actually vegan. 🐄 — Kristin Cavallari (@KristinCav) July 11, 2016

