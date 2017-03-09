Kristen Stewart Opens Up About Dating Guys Versus Dating Girls

Kristen Stewart recently hosted Saturday Night Live where she finished her opening monologue by saying, “I’m, like, so gay, dude.”

As you’re probably aware, the actress was famously involved with her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson until mid-2012. But more recently, she has been dating Victoria’s Secret model Stella Maxwell.

In a new interview with the New York Times, she spoke about her sexuality, her history of dating both men and women, and how used to be intensely private about her personal life – especially in regards to the press.

She said, “As soon as you start hiding the fact that you’re dating a girl, it’s different from hiding the fact that you’re dating a guy.”

Without naming names, Stewart explained, “In the situation when I had a boyfriend, I was just protecting myself. And in the situation where I had a girlfriend, it seemed like there was this implication of shame.”

That realization inspired Stewart to be more open about her relationships, although she’s still not into labels.

She said, “Those terms — gay, queer, straight — I still don’t even really agree with them.”

