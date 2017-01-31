Kristen Stewart and Girlfriend Stella Maxwell Hold Hands During Sweet Theme Park Date

(Photo: Marksman / MEGA)

Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell are getting in touch with their inner child.

The two enjoyed a fun night out at Knott’s Berry Farm theme park in Buena Park, California, on Sunday. The two were all smiles as they held hands and walked through the park.

The couple kept things casual for the outing, with Stewart, 26, sporting a black bomber jacket with matching jeans and a gray shirt. Maxwell, 26, mirrored her look in a pair of jeans and a leather jacket.

Inside the park, the two rode roller coasters and played games together.

The Personal Shopper star and Victoria’s Secret model began dating in December.

“Kristen is dating Stella Maxwell,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “They are having fun.”

Stewart and Maxwell were first seen together at the Met Gala last May, and were pictured leaving an afterparty in the same car.