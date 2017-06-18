Kristen Stewart and Girlfriend Stella Maxwell Cuddle Up on Set of Her New Movie

Kristen Stewart is making the most of her breaks on set!

The 27-year-old actress was photographed cuddling up to her girlfriend, Stella Maxwell, during a break from filming her new movie in France on Thursday.

The couple was spotted packing on some sweet PDA, as they snuggled up and snapped photos.

Maxwell appears to be returning the favor after Stewart showed her support watched the model walk in the Moschino fashion show earlier this month.

