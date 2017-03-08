Kristen Bell Surprises Sister With Basement Makeover: ‘I Want Her to Be Happy’

Kristen Bell recently surprised older sister Sara with a home makeover. The Frozen star appeared in the latest episode of the Web series My Houzz and made her case as to why Sara is so deserving of a basement renovation.

She said, “She’s honestly in my eyes a superwoman, always the glue and the mortar of our family. … She’s one of the hardest workers and never complains.” Sara is married to her high school sweetheart, Tom, and they have four kids.

The actress worked with local designer Melissa Kennedy to help bring her vision to life. In addition to a family room, Kristen also wanted to treat her niece Lucy to her own bedroom.

Kristen’s brother-in-law Tom helped the crew during the entire renovation process. A couple of weeks later, she went back to her hometown of Detroit to see it all come together. Of course, there were hugs and tears during the reveal.

Bell said, “A little sister always looks up to her big sister, no matter what age you are. And I want her to be happy. I want to please her. I want her to think I did a good job.”

