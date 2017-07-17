Kristen Bell's 'Game of Thrones' Premiere Party Includes 'Dragon Eggs' and 'Wildling Wings' -- See the Snacks

Few people love Game of Thrones more than Kristen Bell and her husband, Dax Shepard.

Like many fans of the HBO series, the 36-year-old actress was glued to her TV on Sunday for the season 7 premiere of the wildly popular show -- but took her love for GoT to another level. "Bringing my A-game tonight #GOT #gameofthrones," Bell captioned a photo of her GoT-themed snack table, which included "dragon eggs" and "wildling wings."

WATCH: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Taught Their Daughter Lincoln to Quote Game of Thrones

The Veronica Mars star and her husband geared up for the big premiere by making a video in celebration of the show's return. In the hilarious video, the couple pretends to perform the GoT theme song while dressed as if they were on the show. "Words cannot express our horniness for the Game Of Thrones premiere," Shepard, 42, wrote. "Hopefully this video will. THANK YOU to THE GOOD PLACE ANGELS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

In 2013, the two also dressed up as Khaleesi and Khal Drago, but Bell told ET last July that those costumes were a one-and-done deal. "We got to keep with the times," she said. "I feel there aren't as many Khaleesi or Khal Drogos -- because Khal Drogo is, spoiler alert, he's dead."

WATCH: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Go Head-to-Head Over His Newest Toy

Here's a recap of the season premiere of Game of Thrones:

Related Articles