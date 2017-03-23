Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard See ‘Hamilton’ — or ‘Hamiltoe,’ as Dax Renames It

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard became theater critics for a night.

Taking a hot minute off from promoting CHIPS on the East Coast, the acting pair scored tickets to the perennially hard to access Hamilton. They were in good seats too. Good enough for a bird’s-eye view of the performances — and those tight white pants that the dancers sport.

“Mommy and Daddy’s night out!!!!” the mom of two captioned the first of two videos. “#Hamilton the musical is gonna bring the party! My excitement cannot be contained and full disclosure I cried during the opening number.”





In the video, they showed off their snacks (chocolate covered blueberries for her; Twix for him) and she made a joke about being with the “cutest man in town” to which he replied, “Where? Where? Brad Pitt’s here?”

At intermission, Bell posted a second video with Dax’s “review.” She prefaced it by saying he “hates all musicals” but “loved this one.”





In the clip he joked that he wished there was “more singing” and if he had to rename it, he would change Hamilton to “Hamiltoe — because of the outfits.” Apparently Dax, like many, can’t resist a camel toe joke.

View photos The costumes inspiring the “Hamiltoe” comment. (Photo: Joan Marcus) More

While the lights went off before he could offer anymore bon mots, Bell wrote that she was “moved to tears 5 different times” during the show. “My [heart] was singing the whole time. Every single performer was perfection. The band was divine. BRAVO to every hand involved. Thank you @lin_manuel for all energy it took to bring this story to stage. #hamilton #hamiltoe.”

The power pair can be seen on the big screen tomorrow when CHIPS hits theaters. It was a labor of love for Dax, who directs, wrote, and stars in the film. (Bell plays his bitchy ex.) So expect a lot of Hamilton/Hamiltoe kind of jokes.





