Kristen Bell Has Some Advice for Fans 'Heartbroken' Over Chris Pratt and Anna Faris's Divorce

Kristen Bell has some tough love for fans heartbroken over Chris Pratt and Anna Faris’ssplit.

“I think there’s a little bit of lack of acknowledgment about really loving something that was,” she told E! News at the launch of Naked Juice’s #DrinkGoodDoGood campaign on Thursday. “If there are two people that decide not to be together, it shouldn’t really be a heartbreak for everyone.”

Instead, Bell, 37, added, “You should say, ‘Oh, they tried. But that doesn’t discount the lovely years they had together.’ If I ever get divorced, I’m still going to be like, ‘Wow, I loved being married to that man.’ It’s a little more nuanced I think than people want to acknowledge. I think it’s the truth.”

Pratt and Faris announced their split after eight years of marriage on social media, saying in a joint statement, “We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed.” Pratt, 38, and Faris, 40, have one child together, Jack, who turns 5 in August.

If she and her husband Dax Shepard, 42, ever find themselves in the same boat, Bell said she would try to focus on the positive aspects of her marriage. “I’m glad I spent my time with that person,” she explained. “We may have to make different choices; those choices might make us sad for a while, but ultimately you have to make hard choices in life. I don’t fault anyone for making them.”

Bell also discounted the idea that the movie industry played a role in driving Pratt and Faris apart. “I don’t necessarily know that it’s ‘Hollywood’ that gets in the way,” she mused. “The reality is when you’re working in this industry you’re sometimes shooting a movie in China for four months. You’re away from your family for four months. I think it’s more the separation than anything that can weigh on people.”

As for her own marriage, Bell said it takes “work” and can be “really hard” at times. “We go to couple’s therapy,” she explained. “We make sure that we’re talking with respect to each other. When we sit down to have a disagreement it’s a disagreement, not an argument.”