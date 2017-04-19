Kris Jenner's Fake ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Home for Sale for $8.995M

If you’re interested in Keeping Up With the Kardashians in real estate, you can now purchase their “fake” home for $8.995 million.

The 7,800-square-foot Italian-themed mansion has served as Kris Jenner’s dummy home on the show since Season 4 of the reality show. During filming, the Kardashian-Jenner clan uses exterior facades of homes that are not their own for privacy and security reasons.

In 2014, Kim Kardashian explained on Twitter why they no longer used their own homes, saying: “My old home in Beverly Hills was really my home & I would get people showing up at all hours ringing my gate & had to call the police on several occasions. People hopping the gate & scaring me.

“It was so unsafe. The Hollywood star tours would stop by too, because they recognized my home from our show. After that we realized how unsafe it is to show the exterior of our homes. “So now we use different homes for the outside for security purposes. When we film inside, that’s obviously our real home,” she added.

The property located at 11947 Iredell St. in Studio City, Calif., sits on an acre of land in the gated community of Fryman Estates. Stone columns, chandeliers, and a giant cupid statue greet visitors in the foyer.

The house has seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms, and the master bath includes a curved ceiling and painted mural — the decor was “inspired by the Medici castle in Florence.” Other ornate, over-the-top features include sconces from the opera house in Paris, plus more modern touches like an HD/THX theater with a 12-foot screen, a 2,000-bottle wine cellar, and a billiards room for entertaining. Outside, a saltwater pool is surrounded by lush landscaping with expansive hillside views.

But that’s not the home’s only Hollywood connection! The home has also been featured in the HBO shows True Blood and Rome.

