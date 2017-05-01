Kris Jenner’s Alleged Stalker Arrested at Her Home

Kris Jenner was all glammed up at the Harper’s Bazaar 150th Anniversary Party at the Rainbow Room on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in New York. (Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

A fired security guard at Kris Jenner‘s home has been arrested for felony stalking, and we’re told it’s the 3rd time he’s broken into the gated community to get at Kris.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ, Joshua Jacobs broke the arm at the security gate in the Hidden Hills gated community where Kris lives. He made it to the front of her house when Kris’ private security detail pounced on the guy and held him until cops arrived.

We’re told this is the 3rd time Jacobs broke into the development to get at Kris since he was fired as a guard for the gated community.

And our sources say when Jacobs was apprehended cops say they found a sign-in sheet that security uses in his possession. They believe he stole it and we’re told it’s likely he’ll also be charged with theft.

As for why Jacobs was so determined to get to Kris … it’s unclear, but clearly scary.





