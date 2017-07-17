Kris Jenner Is Still Rocking That 'Yacht Life' in a Bikini Amid Rob Kardashian's Scandal: 'Blessed'

Too blessed to be stressed! Momager Kris Jenner is living her best life these days. The 61-year-old has been vacationing on a yacht off the coast of France, and documenting it all.



Jenner posted a pic on the deck of the ship rocking a zebra-print cover up on Sunday, writing, "#yachtlife #blessed#its5oclocksomewhere."

She also slipped into a black bikini with a see-through mesh coverup on Monday, captioning the pic, "#mood #eze #anjuna #flamingos."



While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is living it up, her son, Rob Kardashian, is in some hot water back in the States.



The 30-year-old's ex-fiancee Blac Chyna was granted a restraining order against him last week after he shared nude images of the model and TV personality on social media.

Though Rob's immediate family has not publicly spoken out about the incident, his former stepfather, Caitlyn Jenner, did call his actions "stupid."



