Kris Jenner Calls Kim Kardashian Sex Tape Leak ‘One of the Most Horrific Things’ to Happen to Her Family

Kris Jenner says 2006 wasn't a great year for her family.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, the 61-year-old momager recalls when daughter Kim Kardashian West's sex tape with her then-boyfriend, Ray J, leaked to the public a few years after the fact. Referring to that time as "devastating," Jenner says it was "one of the most horrific things that we, as a family, went through" and finds it "offensive" when people speculate that she and her daughter released the tape themselves to gain publicity.

"Of course it's nonsense," she says of the notion. "You know, haters are gonna hate. People are gonna come up with the most ridiculous things."

As for how she and her family got into the world of reality TV, she remembers watching the Osbournes' show on MTV and thinking, "'How funny!' It was just fascinating to watch somebody at home living life in their own house."

After getting a little push from pal Kathie Lee Gifford and teaming up with Ryan Seacrest, Jenner went forward with Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "I thought this would be such a great thing to do with my kids," she notes. "The one thing we did discuss at the time was, 'If we're gonna do this, let's just do it really organically -- let's let it all hang out and let's show who we are."

Reminiscing about the first day of filming, Jenner adds, "It was a life-changing moment because it became a full-time job."

While the Kardashian-Jenner clan has faced a ton of criticism since become reality stars, Jenner admits that she still takes some of the negative comments to heart and hasn't developed that thick of a skin.



"I'm a lot softer than you would imagine," she confides. "It stings sometimes when somebody says, 'You're so fat,' or 'You're too old to be on social media,' or 'You look awful in that outfit' -- like, such silly, stupid things. You're going, 'Really?' I'll call up Kim and go, 'Do I look that bad in that picture? Do I look fat?' But I think the most hurtful thing is when people will say, 'Oh, you're just managing your kids -- you're getting money from your children' or your family or whatever. I'm thinking, 'Well, hell yeah! I mean, I'm trying to create a business here, and nobody has their best interest like I do.'"

