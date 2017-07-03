Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima Hold Hands on Vacation While Scott Disick Parties in Miami

Scott who? Kourtney Kardashian is currently living the good life in Saint-Tropez on the French Riviera. The 38-year-old reality star was spotted on vacation in the picturesque location with her new boy toy, Younes Bendjima.



Kourt rocked black track pants and a white ripped tank top with a black bra underneath.

She and Bendjima held hands and appeared to be in good spirits while walking around. The mother of three also shared a photo of herself in a red phone booth on Instagram.



"New phone who dis," she captioned the shot.

While Kourt is having her own fun in the sun, her ex, Scott Disick, is living it up in Miami with his pals.



A source previously told ET that Kourtney isn't "losing any sleep over Scott's behavior."

"[Kourtney] has been through this so many times before and does love him; he's the father of her three children," the source continued. "She's worried this won't ever stop and hopes he gets the help he needs."



