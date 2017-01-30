Kourtney Kardashian Posts Cheeky Nude Snapshot as She Goes Skinny-Dipping in Costa Rica

No swimsuit, no problem! Kourtney Kardashian went nude for her latest Snapchat post, and shared a photo of herself skinny-dipping.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave fans a glimpse of her cheeky side with the image, taken from behind, in which she’s is slipping into the water for a late-night swim.

“GODDESS,” she captioned the photo that was posted on Sunday, January 29.

Kardashian, 37, is vacationing in Costa Rica with her family and her ex Scott Disick.

On Friday, January 27, he proudly shared a picture of his baby mama wearing a revealing swimsuit, while adjusting their 4-year-old daughter Penelope’s headphones.





Kardashian, who also shares sons, Mason, 6, and Reign, 2, with Disick, flaunted her fabulous body in a white bikini, during their getaway too. She treated her 52 million followers to a black and white photo of her wearing the revealing two piece.

Kardashian is joined in Central America by sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

