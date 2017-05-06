Kourtney Kardashian Is ‘Casually Seeing’ 23-Year-Old Model Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima are casually seeing each other. (Photo: CPR/BACKGRID)

Move over, Justin Bieber, there’s a new 23-year-old in Kourtney Kardashian’s life. The reality star is “casually seeing” model Younes Bendjima, Yahoo Celebrity can confirm.

“She’s just having fun,” says the source.

Kardashian, 38, was photographed with the model and boxer while out and about in West Hollywood, Calif. You know, where all Calabasas residents go when they don’t want to be photographed. Clearly, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wanted to send a message to her baby daddy, Scott Disick, and the message has been poorly received.

Disick — who has three children, Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2, with Kourtney — is “pissed and annoyed,” notes the insider.

“He doesn’t like it one bit,” adds the source. “He’s acting like he did when he found out she hooked up with Justin.”





“Justin” would be Justin Bieber, of course.

Disick isn’t exactly crying himself to sleep all alone, though. He’s been linked to a bevy of women in recent months, even sneaking one into his hotel room while on a family trip with the Kardashians. Still, he somehow feels “betrayed,” according to TMZ.

“From Scott’s point of view, Kourtney has dangled a carrot in front of Scott, that she’d be open to getting back together if he got sober and ‘show respect,’” a source tells the outlet. “He says he hasn’t hit the bottle in months and believes he’s been extremely good to her… He also thinks it’s been super-unfair that when he missteps, the entire Kardashian family comes down on him like a ton of bricks, but when she crosses the line, everyone in her fam gives her a pass.”

Why do we have a feeling that reality cameras are rolling and capturing all the “drama”?





