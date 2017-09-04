Kit Harington Tries to Teach Spice Girl Geri Halliwell This Famous Game of Thrones Line

Is Geri Halliwell gunning for a Game of Thrones cameo? (Hey, Ed Sheeran got one!)

“You know nothing, Jon Snow!” Halliwell said, before attempting it again. “You know nothing, Jon Snow.”

Harington, 30, corrected her accent and delivery, saying seriously, “You know nothing, Jon Snow.”

Halliwell seemed to say it correctly in her next attempt, causing Harington to respond with, “Yeah. That’s it! You got the part!”

When she said it again, it seemed her luck had run out as Harington said, laughing, “Now you’ve lost it again!”

The line was uttered multiple times by the character Ygritte (played by Rose Leslie, Harington’s real-life girlfriend).

The actor opened up about moving in with Leslie, 30, in June while on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

“I’ve moved in with my other best friend, Rose,” Harington said of his former costar. “So, I’m very, very happy and it’s going well. She has all sorts of ideas for the house. … I said to her, because she moved into my house, ‘Look, darling, this is important that it’s our space, that it feels like our space and that you haven’t just moved into mine. Move anything you want around — change anything or chuck anything out.'”

“I went to the shops and I came back and said, ‘What did you decide?'” he continued. “And she said, ‘We’re moving the kitchen downstairs.'”

When asked if he would propose to Leslie, Harington said they’re taking their relationship “step by step.”

The couple went public with their relationship in April 2016 when they hit the red carpet together at the Olivier Awards in London, even sharing a kiss for the cameras.