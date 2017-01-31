Kit Harington Says He Lost His Virginity When He ‘Was Probably Too Young’

Though as a Commander of the Night's Watch Jon Snow took an oath of celibacy, actor Kit Harington didn't have the same experience growing up. The 30-year-old Game of Thrones star opened up to Elle magazine about losing his virginity at an early age.



On Thrones, Harington's Snow lost his virginity to his real-life girlfriend Rose Leslie's Ygritte later in life, but his own adolescence was vastly different.



"Mine was a little less left-field than in a cave. It was a typical sort of teenage thing, at a party. I was probably too young," he admitted.



When asked if that meant age 13, he replied, "No, but you're not far off. I think the girl and I just kind of wanted to. You either hold on and do it right, or you're young and decide to get the monkey off your back."

Harington went on to add that attention from the ladies was "part of" the reason he got into acting in the first place.



"There's something about being a show-off, and that gets you attention. And attention gets you the opposite sex sometimes," he admitted. "But by the time I got to drama school, I was a bit more serious about actually wanting to be an actor than I was about chasing skirt."



Harington also admitted that he's very in tune with his emotions, noting he's not afraid to shed a tear or two.



"I always cry on a plane," he said. "There's something romantic about being on a plane going somewhere, being at that altitude.… I like a good cry every now and then. It releases something. There are times in my life when I'm meant to cry, but I don't actually cry. But then I can be walking down the street and it's been a few months, and things get on top of me—that's when I find myself crying."



