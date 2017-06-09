Kit Harington and Ed Sheeran’s Friendship Began at a Urinal

You never know where you might meet someone! During a recent visit to The Late Late Show With James Corden, Kit Harington revealed that he and Ed Sheeran met in a bathroom. Nicole Kidman, who was also a guest of Corden‘s, listened intently to the story.

“I was in a men’s urinal taking a p***,” the Game of Thrones alum began. “And he — well sometimes a guy comes up next to you and sort of does a double-take while you’re taking a p*** and then he looks back forward and then he looks at your dodger and then he looks back at you and says, ‘Are you John Snow?'” Harington explained. “That was Ed Sheeran.”

Corden then asked Harington how he responded. The 30-year-old star said that normally he wouldn’t have appreciated the attention, but because it was Ed Sheeran, he gave him a pass. “Normally I would have said, ‘Off, mate,'” Harington reported. “But it was Ed Sheeran, so now we’re friends ,” he added.

Naturally, both Corden and Kidman were completely enchanted by the story of the beginning of that A-list friendship. To be fair, Harington seemed rather enchanted by it as well — which isn’t all that surprising considering the fact that pretty much everyone loves Ed Sheeran (and his cats!).

It was particularly fitting, since Sheerhan had appeared on “Carpool Karaoke” with the host as well.





So while it may be an unlikely place to start a relationship, it certainly seems that — at least this time around — meeting in a men’s bathroom marked the beginning of a beautiful friendship.





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: