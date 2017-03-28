Kinks Guitarist Dave Davies Explains the ‘Psychic Impressions’ He’s Received From Aliens

Dave Davies is one of the founding members of the iconic ’60s British rock band the Kinks. Dave and his brother, Ray Davies, formed the band known for classics such as “Waterloo Sunset,” “Lola,” and “You Really Got Me.” They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990, and the group finally broke up in 1996 after more than three decades together.

Davies, now 70, has a new reflective album coming out on March 31. He sat down with Vulture magazine to discuss the album and some of his supernatural experiences. “I’ve had several experiences seeing UFOs. It was really interesting,” he said. “I saw them in north Devon in England — lights and zigzags in the skies.” That incident affected Davies in a profound way: “When I started to dig deeper into my experience, I understood I was also getting communications — psychic impressions — from aliens.”

When asked what brother and Kinks co-founder Ray had to say about his UFO encounters, Dave said, “He gives me a hard time about everything.”

