Kim Zolciak Posts Snaps of 4-Year-Old Son Praising Dad Kroy Biermann, Claims He Lets Him Hold 'His Real Gun'

It's no secret that Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's six kids are crazy about them, and on Monday, the Don't Be Tardy star took to Snapchat to brag about her 4-year-old son, Kash.



The Atlanta native, 38, posted a pic of a questionnaire Kash had filled out, gushing about his football player dad.

Kash noted that his dad's favorite thing to do in the whole world is to "ride his 4-wheeler," and that he likes "steak" and "Sprite."



At the end of form Kash wrote that he loves Kroy because "he lets me hold his real gun."

Zolciak Snapchatted the sheet, captioning the pic, "I [heart] this!"



She also shared some other gifts that Kroy received from his son, saying, "It was Donuts With Dad on Friday and look at how cute all these little gifts are. That's Kroy's hand in black and Kash's is the smaller one."



One note said, "Dear Dad, I love you. Thank you for making food for me. [Heart] Kash." And the framed handprint art reads, "Hand in hand all through the day. You help me work and help me play!"

Kash recently joined his brother KJ and older sisters, Brielle and Ariana, in Turks and Caicos to surprise their parents for the final weekend of their vacation.



"It was a last minute surprise for them to come and we had a blast!" Zolciak wrote on Instagram.



She also shared new pics of her bikini body and let fans in on her fitness regimen.

"I run 5x a week on average 3 miles, I do NOT eat red meat never have. It's genetics OBVIOUSLY. I never sit down from the time I get up til the time I go bed," she said. "If you think it will make you 'fat' it will! MODERATION!! Everything in Moderation. No I don't do weights I need tooooo but, I went through the windshield of my car at 18 and I have a terrible neck so I'm working on simple easy exercises. I tend to strain my neck when I do any weights. Everyday is a new day."



Zolciak also defended her family when a fellow beach-goer asked them to quiet down while on vacation. To see what happened, watch the clip below!

